An incident in north Belfast in which petrol bombs and bricks were thrown near a bonfire is being treated as a hate crime.

Police say the violence broke out in the Duncairn Gardens area just before five on Thursday evening.

It was reported that youths had gathered in the area and were throwing petrol bombs and bricks near a bonfire in Adam Street.

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: "A crowd that had gathered was quickly dispersed by police.

"One person has been cautioned for possession of an offensive weapon and will be subject to report to the Public Prosecution Service."He added: "We will maintain a visible presence in the area this evening to provide reassurance to local communities and we are closely liaising with community representatives to assist in reducing any tensions.""We are also grateful for the support of the public as we work to ensure the area remains calm and peaceful."