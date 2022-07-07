Shailesh Vara has been appointed the new Northern Ireland Secretary.

He comes enters the role after his predecessor Brandon Lewis publicly resigned on Thursday morning.

Mr Lewis, who had previously been regarded as a supporter of the Prime Minister, was one of more than 50 MPs who resigned from government.

That is despite telling UTV that Boris Johnson had his full support less than 24 hours before his resignation.

Now, as the Prime Minister is expected to announce his own resignation, Downing Street has started to make new ministerial appointments.

Mr Vara has previously served in the Northern Ireland Office.

The MP for North West Cambridgeshire was a junior minister between January and November 2018.

The Ugandan-born politician resigned from the post in protest of then-Prime Minister Theresa May's planned Brexit deal.

He claimed the draft agreement left "the UK in a half-way house"

Prior to the referendum in June 2016, Mr Vara was opposed to leaving the European Union.

