Detectives from the PSNI have found a suspected pipe bomb and a firearm during a search of a house in Larne.

The search was pre-planned and was carried out on Thursday 7 July.

Along with the weapon and the suspected explosive, the police also recovered cannabis, pregablin tablets and other drug-realted items.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said the police were "taclking the scourge of drugs and linked criminality".

