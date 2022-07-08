Skip to content

Gun, suspected pipe bomb and drugs found by police during search of Larne house

PA Images - compressed for web PSNI Police Service Northern Ireland logo badge generic
The PSNI found the suspected pipe bomb and the firearm during a planned search in Larne

Detectives from the PSNI have found a suspected pipe bomb and a firearm during a search of a house in Larne.

The search was pre-planned and was carried out on Thursday 7 July.

Along with the weapon and the suspected explosive, the police also recovered cannabis, pregablin tablets and other drug-realted items.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said the police were "taclking the scourge of drugs and linked criminality".

