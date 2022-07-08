Gun, suspected pipe bomb and drugs found by police during search of Larne house
Detectives from the PSNI have found a suspected pipe bomb and a firearm during a search of a house in Larne.
The search was pre-planned and was carried out on Thursday 7 July.
Along with the weapon and the suspected explosive, the police also recovered cannabis, pregablin tablets and other drug-realted items.
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said the police were "taclking the scourge of drugs and linked criminality".
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.