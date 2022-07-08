A man has died following a crash in west Belfast on Thursday evening.

The single-vehicle collision occurred in the Divis Street area of the city.

Sergeant Smart said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision shortly after 10.20pm.

"The road remained closed for some time but has now reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1925 of 07/07/22.”