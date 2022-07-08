A man has been stabbed and struck on the head with a brick while walking along a street in Newry, police say.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the incident in the Fourth Avenue area of the city on Friday morning.

Detective Inspector Johnston said: “At around 6am, it was reported that a man in his 20s was walking along the street when he was attacked by an unknown male who was armed with a knife.

"It is also believed the male was struck on the head with a brick during the incident. The man was treated in hospital for stab wounds and remains in a stable condition."

Det Insp Johnston added that enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and appealed to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 317 08/07/22.

Det Insp Johnston said: "You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.