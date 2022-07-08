Play Brightcove video

POLITICS

Northern Ireland's new Secretary of State, Shailesh Vara, says his immediate priority in his new role is to restore the Assembly and Executive. Mr Vara replaces Brandon Lewis in the role. In a social media post last night he said he spoke with the local parties over telephone yesterday.

He was previously a minister in the Northern Ireland Office for five months under former Prime Minister Theresa May.

BRITISH-IRISH COUNCIL

Meanwhile, politicians from across the UK and Ireland will today attend a meeting of the British-Irish Council in Guernsey.

And following the resignation of Boris Johnson - it's likely Number 10 will dominate discussions.

FUND

A fund has been launched to help address the cost of living crisis for older people here.

The Community Foundation has brought forward the initiative which will support organisations to keep the most vulnerable warm and have access to a nutritious meal.

POLICE

Concerns have been raised over a shortage of trained response drivers in the PSNI. A Policing Board meeting was told the situation had been going on for several years.

Ulster Unionist board member Mike Nesbitt raised the issue, stating it appeared to be having a "significant impact" on service delivery.

FOOTBALL

And - Northern Ireland didn't get of to a great start in the Euros after a 4-1 defeat to Norway in Southampton. Next up for Kenny Shiels side is a clash with Austria on Monday.