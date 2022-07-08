Play Brightcove video

At Aquinas football club's annual summer camp in South Belfast, the stars of the future are ready for their country's call.

For the girls attending the camp, the Northern Ireland women's football team are their sporting heroes.

Despite a difficult opening night against Norway the girls at Aquinas are still inspired by the team.

"Even if they don't win, they'll definitely try their best" said a group of enthusiastic young players "and that's the only thing that really matters."

When asked for her message to the team ahead of the upcoming England match, another girl said "try your hardest."

"And enjoy yourself" added her friend. In the last few years, the growth in women's football at the grassroots level has skyrocketed. Aquinas coach Bertie Fulton says that the club didn't even have a girls team a few years ago, but they now have a huge amount of interest and sign-ups.

Excitement for the women's game in Northern Ireland is at an all time high. The national team have made history just by qualifying for the Euros and the children at Aquinas- boys and girls - are backing them every step of the way.

