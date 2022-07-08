Play Brightcove video

Boris Johnson had a tumultuous relationship with Northern Ireland leading up to and during his time in Downing Street. The soon-to-be former prime minister had a complex partnership with the DUP, first as a an ally in opposing Theresa May's Brexit deal, then as a foe who was seen as being responsible for the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Nationalist and republican politicians united in their opposition to Johnson, partly because of his attitude to post-Brexit relations with Europe and the Republic of Ireland. After the news of Johnson's resignation was announced on Thursday, UTV spoke to people in Holywood and Lurgan to hear how they felt about his departure.

One man said that he was "very pleased" with the news, and was "sorry that [Johnson] was ever Prime Minister in the first place."This sentiment was echoed by others, with one women saying the announcement was "well overdue", and another saying it was "about time he went". Mr Johnson was not without supporters however, with one sympathiser describing the Conservative leader as "a man who could get things done."

"I think he made too many mistakes"

