Skip to content

Bird flu case detected on Rathlin Island

The case of Bird Flu was detected on Rathlin after a number of wild seabirds were found dead on the north coast Credit: PA Media

Bird Flu has been detected on Rathlin Island.

The disease was found in a number of wild seabirds on the island off the coast of Co Antrim.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) confirmed positive results for Avian Influenza following tests on birds from the island.

It comes a month after the protection zone for Northern Ireland was lifted.

Exams cheat teacher who threatened parents and children with 'IRA visits' jailed
Sharp rise in Covid cases and deaths reported in NI

While the risk to the general public is deemed to be very low, the Public Health Agency has advised people not to pick up or touch any dead or injured wild birds.

Daera said it is working closely with all stakeholders, including the Public Health Agency and local councils, in relation to this matter and has taken proactive measures to improve biosecurity at seabird breeding colonies.

It has also stressed the need for all flock keepers to take action to improve biosecurity in order to prevent any incursion of the disease into our poultry flock.

Adults and children escape injury in 'racially motivated' arson attack

Officials will continue to work closely with poultry keepers and the wider industry as they seek to mitigate the risk of an Avian Influenza incursion in Northern Ireland.

Daera encourages all bird keepers (however small) to register their flocks so that they can be communicated with directly with future communications and updates.

The department also issued a reminder that Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease, and that anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must, by law, report it to their local Daera Direct Office.

Youth 'splashed with petrol' in Belfast bonfire attack
Man accused of transporting guns to meeting with leading loyalist released

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.