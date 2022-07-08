Tributes have been paid to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died on Friday after being shot at a campaign speech.

The 67-year-old was on the campaign trail for his party when during an election rally he was shot.

Sinn Féin's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill offered her "deepest condolences" to Mr Abe's family and to "the people of Japan".

Former First Minister Arlene Foster said that it was "awful" that Mr Abe "has lost his life in such a violent way".

Both Mrs O'Neill and Mrs Foster welcomed Mr Abe to Northern Ireland in 2013 for the G8 Summit in Enniskillen.

Leo Varadkar also paid his respects. The Tánaiste and former Taoiseach also met with Mr Abe in 2013.

"Shocked and saddened at the assassination of Shinzo Abe," he said.

"I had the honour of meeting him on a number of occasions, including his visit to Ireland in 2013, he was a real gentleman and a true democrat.

"My thoughts are with his family, his friends and the people of Japan today."

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill greet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Belfast International Airport in 2013. Credit: Presseye.

Shinzo Abe - one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures - was Japan's longest serving prime minister.

Doctors confirmed his death on Friday several hours after he was airlifted to hospital fighting for his life. Mr Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started addressing a crowd outside a train station in the western Japanese city of Nara. He was not breathing and his heart stopped as he went into cardiac arrest while being airlifted to Nara Medical University Hospital, said officials. Broadcaster NHK aired dramatic footage showing Mr Abe collapsing on the street, bleeding and holding his chest as several security guards run towards him after gunshots sound.

Security guards are seen leaping on top of a man in a grey shirt wearing a face mask who lies face down on the pavement. A double-barrelled device that appears to be a handmade gun is then seen on the ground. Police confirmed they arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene of the shooting.

World leaders expressed shock and anger at the shooting - the likes of which are almost unheard of in Japan.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson described his death as "incredibly sad news". "His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people," he tweeted. "The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."

