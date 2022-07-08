A Belfast MLA has appealed for calm after an attack on a bonfire site in the north of the city.

Petrol bombs and bricks were thrown at the Adam Street bonfire on Thursday evening. Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

One youth was splashed with petrol, a councillor said.

“Children were in the vicinity and on the bonfire at the time," said the DUP's Dean McCullough.

"One youth was splashed with petrol which thankfully did not ignite. Clearly this attack could have resulted in very serious injuries or worse. “This was at least the third petrol bomb attack on this bonfire in the last two months. We demand an end to these sinister sectarian attacks on the Tigers Bay community and on its cultural expression.”

Police said violence broke out in the Duncairn Gardens area just before 5pm on Thursday evening.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston said those behind the incident were attempting to escalate tensions.

“They cannot be allowed to succeed and we need to hear condemnation of these attacks from across the community," he said.

“In appealing for calm, we call upon nationalist community and elected representatives to speak out unequivocally against these incidents and to fully use their influence to bring these sectarian attacks to an end.”

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: "A crowd that had gathered was quickly dispersed by police.

"One person has been cautioned for possession of an offensive weapon and will be subject to report to the Public Prosecution Service."He added: "We will maintain a visible presence in the area this evening to provide reassurance to local communities and we are closely liaising with community representatives to assist in reducing any tensions.""We are also grateful for the support of the public as we work to ensure the area remains calm and peaceful."