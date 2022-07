The Corcrain bonfire in Portadown was lit on Friday (9 July) night as part of the Twelfth celebrations.

Check out the event in pictures.

Corcrain bonfire in pictures Credit: Pacemaker

Corcrain bonfire in pictures Credit: Pacemaker

Corcrain bonfire in pictures Credit: Pacemaker

Corcrain bonfire in pictures Credit: Pacemaker

Corcrain bonfire in pictures Credit: Pacemaker

Corcrain bonfire in pictures Credit: Pacemaker

Corcrain bonfire in pictures Credit: Pacemaker

Corcrain bonfire in pictures Credit: Pacemaker

Corcrain bonfire in pictures Credit: Pacemaker