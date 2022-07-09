Derry's hopes of reaching a first All-Ireland final since 1993 came to an end his afternoon at Croke Park as Galway defeated the Oakleafers by 2-8 to 1-6.

Derry were fastest out of the blocks, Brendan Rogers with the opening score of the match before Niall Loughlin notched the second. Rogers added his second to give Derry a three point lead.

Galway weren’t clinical in the opening stages, notching four wides in the opening ten minutes. In fact it took 21 minutes for Damien Comer to fire over the Tribesmen’s first score of the game.

Conor Glass tried his luck but his attempt went to hawkeye and it was adjudged to have gone wide, even though the graphic on the big screen at Croke Park showed it had gone over.

Despite Derry’s dominance’s when John Daly’s left footed score in the 29th minute went over it reduced the deficit to one point.

Derry’s Niall Loughlin, Paul Cassidy and Gareth McKinless tackle Sean Kelly of Galway Credit: Inpho

Shane McGuigan scored 1-8 in the quarter final against Clare but a free two minutes before half-time got him up and running in this last four encounter.

Shane Walsh thought he had scored his first point of the game but Hawkeye ruled it to have gone wide.

Comer’s second score of the game in the third minute of stoppage time meant Derry would lead four points to three or so we thought, after another review Walsh's free was given and Hawkeye dropped for the rest of the game. A huge talking point considering Glass's attempt.

Shane Walsh's score was given despite being given wide on Hawkeye Credit: Inpho

Level at the break, a low scoring first half with so much at stake.

Galway seemed to have been boosted by that news of a point and Shane Walsh fired over two early frees.

Derry needed something to kick start this game, the momentum was clearly with the Tribesmen as Walsh popped over his fourth score of the day, three points in it after 44 minutes.

It went from bad to worse for Derry, Damien Comer found the back of the net, all of a sudden it was a six point game.

Shane McGuigan grabbed his second score of the game and his side's first of the second period.

Gareth McKinless on the ball Credit: Inpho

Johnny Heaney popped over to make it a six point game with just under a quarter of an hour to go.

Things weren't falling for Derry, not getting the breaking balls or the 50/50 decisions and when Benny Heron's effort fell short you may have felt then that it wouldn't be Derry's day.

The Oak Leafers had to go for broke with the time ticking away. Odhran Lynch was caught out up the field and Comer was able to fire home his second goal of the game.

Lachlinn Murray grabbed a consolation goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Derry.

The end of the road for Rory Gallagher's side for 2022 but a year they will look back on fondly, clinching the Anglo Celt Cup for the first time since 1998, defeating the likes of Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal along the way.

Galway will play the winner of Dublin and Kerry which takes place on Sunday afternoon at Croke Park.