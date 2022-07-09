Skip to content

Emergency services attend reports of bonfire fall in Larne

Police remain at the scene of the incident in Larne.
Police at the scene at the Antiville bonfire in Larne.

Emergency services attended a bonfire in Larne on Saturday night after reports of a man having fallen from a height.

It happened at the Antiville bonfire.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a 999 call was made just after 9.30pm about an incident in the Fairway area.

In a statement it said: “NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and a doctor to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no-one was transported to hospital.”

Police remain at the scene.

Bonfires have been built around Northern Ireland as part of the annual Twelfth celebrations.