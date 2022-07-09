Emergency services attended a bonfire in Larne on Saturday night after reports of a man having fallen from a height.

It happened at the Antiville bonfire.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a 999 call was made just after 9.30pm about an incident in the Fairway area.

In a statement it said: “NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and a doctor to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no-one was transported to hospital.”

Police remain at the scene.

Bonfires have been built around Northern Ireland as part of the annual Twelfth celebrations.