Eden Wilson presents UTV Live on 9 July 2022

O’NEILL ON STORMONT

Michelle O'Neill has said she has made it clear to the new Secretary of State that she expects him 'to make Stormont work'.

Shailesh Vara replaced Brandon Lewis earlier this week after a raft of resignations within the Conservative party.

The Sinn Fein Vice President said that she expects him to fulfil his responsibilities, however long he is here.

SPRINGHILL MASSACRE

Families of those killed in the Springhill Massacre say they are 'still without justice' 50 years on.

On the anniversary of the atrocity, over one hundred people took part in a march to remember the five people who were shot by British soldiers.

The granddaughter of one of those killed said families are 'on a race against time' for an inquest.

ROSSNOWLAGH PARADE

Twelfth celebrations are back in full swing this year, with Rossnowlagh kicking off its parade this afternoon.

Huge crowds came to see the bands in the county Donegal town, with over 50 lodges taking part from counties Donegal, Cavan and Leitrim.

It's after a three-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic.

EID FESTIVAL

Over a thousand Muslims have come together for the first open-air Eid Festival organised in Northern Ireland.

Hundreds of families travelled to the event held at Davitts GAA in west Belfast, making it the largest gathering here to date

IRELAND RUGBY

Turning to sport and it was a historic day for Irish rugby as they recorded their first ever win in New Zealand over the All Blacks. Ireland made a blistering start, with Andrew Porter grabbing the opening try inside 3 minutes.

New Zealand's indiscipline in the first half cost them as Ireland dominated possession and crucially the All Blacks had a man sent off on the half hour mark.

The 23-12 win sets up a series decider in Wellington next weekend.

NORTHERN IRELAND

A scan has confirmed that Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill has suffered an ACL injury which will rule her out of the rest of Euro 2022. She was forced off with the knee problem in their opening game with Norway on Thursday.