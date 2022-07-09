Play Brightcove video

Demi Vance and Chloe McCarron speak to UTV

Simone Magill has expressed her disappointment at missing the rest of Northern Ireland's Euro campaign.

It was confirmed on Saturday that Magill has suffered an ACL injury to her left knee and will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

"Words are a struggle right now," she said on her Twitter account.

"Playing in a major tournament was always the dream. So glad I made it here - nothing will ever take that away from me.

"The fans you were absolutely incredible Thursday night, you make me so proud and honoured to wear the shirt, I had a tear in my eye walking out to the sea of green, it was everything I dreamed of.

"Although it might be some time before I pull a shirt on and cross the white line again I know walking out there Thursday night will live with me forever.

"Thanks for all your messages. 🙏🏻💚"

Magill's team mate Demi Vance knows all too well how it feels to be sidelined with an ACL injury and insists the Northern Ireland team will be with Magill for the whole journey.

"There is no right time for this injury to happen but we are a big family, we will rally around her and the next two games will be for her," the Rangers defender told UTV.

Chloe McCarron added: "We've had a lot of ACL's in this squad, but it's good that she was in camp because we have all been with her and will continue to support her, that said you wouldn't wish it on anybody."

Magill just signed for Women's Super League club Aston Villa last week after a decade with Everton.