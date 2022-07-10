A man who died after falling from a bonfire in Larne has been named locally as John Steele.

Emergency services responded to a 999 call on Saturday around 9.30pm after the incident at the Antiville site in the Co Antrim town.

A witness told UTV the father of two fell from the top tier of the structure which is more than 50 feet tall.

The witness says he gave CPR to Mr Steele for 50 minutes before the ambulance arrived.

Mr Steele was born and raised in Antiville and was described as well-respected in the community and well known for his window cleaning.

He was one of the key bonfire builders and involved in the construction each year. His cousin told UTV that John lived for the Twelfth celebrations.

The bonfire is expected to be dismantled.