Eden Wilson presents UTV Live on 10 July 2022

LARNE BONFIRE

Tributes have been pouring in for a young father who died after falling off a bonfire in Larne last night.

Named locally as John Steele, the 36-year-old was one of the key builders involved in the Antiville bonfire.

CASTLEDERG

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers in Castlederg.

Another teenager, aged 14, and a 23-year-old man were also arrested in the Diamond area, on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. All three remain in custody.

BELFAST ASSAULT A man is recovering from serious facial injuries after he was found unconscious in Belfast. Police were called to Castle Street just before 11 o'clock last night.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, handling stolen goods and possessing an offensive weapon.

NI WOMEN

Northern Ireland's women continue their Euro 2022 campaign against Austria at 5pm on Monday, but they'll be without star striker Simone Magill who has a knee injury. Kenny Shiels side were beaten 4-1 by Norway in their opening game on Thursday.

DERRY

Derry boss Rory Gallagher admits he's devastated after their All-Ireland dream ended in the semi-finals yesterday. They were beaten by Galway 2-8 to 1-6 at Croke Park