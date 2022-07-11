A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody accused of inflicting grievous injuries on an assault victim in Belfast city centre.

Sean Paul Lynch was arrested by police investigating a suspected attack in the Castle Street area on Saturday.

A man in his thirties sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, according to the PSNI.

Lynch, with an address at the Centenary House hostel on Victoria Street, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also faces a further count of theft on the same date.

Lynch allegedly stole a Guess designer bag containing an iPad, boarding passes, sunglasses and wallet belonging to another man.

No further details about the incident were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Deputy District Judge Joe Rice remanded Lynch in custody, to appear in court again on July 25.