Towering bonfires have being lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland to usher in the Twelfth.

A number of small pyres, mainly constructed by stacking wooden pallets, were set alight late on Monday evening with the majority ignited at midnight.

Police said a number of complaints had been received about flags, effigies and election posters being placed on bonfires and officers would review evidence to establish if offences had been committed.

More than 250 bonfires have been constructed in loyalist neighbourhoods across Northern Ireland.

The fires are traditionally ignited on the eve of the "Twelfth of July" - a day when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of Boyne in 1690.

The battle, which unfolded at the Boyne river north of Dublin, saw Protestant King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

This year's events have been overshadowed after the death of bonfire builder John Steele. He was helping to build a structure in Larne's Antiville area when he fell.

Police and the local council are investigating.

Meanwhile, a neighbouring bonfire at Craigyhill has been reported to have broken a world record for the tallest bonfire. It was reported to be over 200ft in height.