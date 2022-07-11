A fundraising page set up to help support the family of John Steele has raised more than £4,000.

Mr Steele, a father of two aged in his 30s, died after falling from a bonfire in Larne, Co Antrim.

He was helping to construct the towering pyre in the Antiville estate when the incident happened on Saturday night.

Following the tragic accident, a fundraising page has been set up in order to help the family.

The page says: "A dark cloud is over our wee town at the passing of John Steele after a tragic accident at Antiville bonfire last night.

"No one is ever prepared for that news to come to your door.

"So I've set this up in the hope that people will donate no matter how big or small, to take off a bit of financial pressure for the family as they begin to make arrangements for John's funeral."

The page also shared condolences with Mr Steele's family.

Currently it has raised more than £4,000 after donations from 247 supporters.

Yesterday, the bonfire was taken down and on Sunday night people gathered at the scene to remember Mr Steele at a vigil.

A minute's silence was held and Cairncastle Flute Band played several tunes.

The remnants of the dismantled bonfire were lit while wreaths were laid nearby.

The vigil was held for John Steele following his death Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Presbyterian minister Ben Preston led prayers at the event.

He told the gathering: "We're here from all over, from bonfire groups, from community groups, from the community here in Antiville and Craigyhill and we are here together for the family, for this community and for this people."

MP for the area Sammy Wilson said the community was in shock.

"It is a real tragedy at what is a special time of year for people in the loyalist community," he said.

"The family are well-known in the area, and I am sure this will be greatly felt within the community."

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

PSNI Inspector Adrian Bryan said: "We understand that the man was assisting in the building of the bonfire when this tragic accident occurred. Our thoughts are very much with his family at this time."