A man is recovering from serious facial injuries after he was found unconscious in Belfast city centre, police say.

The PSNI was called to the incident on Saturday night shortly before 11pm.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “It was reported to police shortly after 10.50pm that a man, aged in his 30s, had been assaulted by another male in the Castle Street area.

“Officers responded and we suspect the male had received serious facial injuries and was unconscious on police arrival. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“We believe the male suffered a sustained attack, involving a number of punches being thrown at him.

"A male aged in his 20s, has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, handling stolen goods and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He remains in custody at present, assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2006 of 09/07/22.”