Two men have been arrested after nearly €7m worth of drugs were found in a business park in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí , alongside Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, made the find in Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny on Monday.

Authorities determined the street value of the cannabis to be around €6.9m.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The arrests followed an intelligence led Garda operation, targeting transnational drug trafficking networks.