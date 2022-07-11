Play Brightcove video

Kenny Shiels says Northern Ireland are going out to win their second group game against Austria on Monday night. Having held the same opponents to a draw at Seaview nine months ago in their World Cup qualifiers and just missed out on a win that night with a last minute equaliser from the visitors, it was put to the Northern Ireland manager if a draw would be a good result for his side.

"To go out with an attitude that we want a draw, that's not what we are, that's not what Northern Ireland is about," he said. "This will be a very, very hard game but a win is achievable." Captain Marissa Callaghan is relishing the opportunity to lead the team out for the first time at a major tournament if selected to start. Sarah McFadden captained the team on Thursday against Norway until Callaghan came off the bench. "It's always an honour to play for Northern Ireland but to lead the team out would be another proud pinch me moment," Callaghan said. Callaghan confirmed Simone Magill will stay in the Northern Ireland camp despite her tournament cruely ending with an ACL injury to her left knee during the Norway game. "Simone will inspire us from the bench, and we'll be trying to get a result for her and for the nation of girls and boys watching us, we have a lot of motivators and we believe we can win."