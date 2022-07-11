A Co Down department store is going viral thanks to a series of brilliant videos.

Wardens, a family-run shop in Newtownards, has gained 167,000 followers on TikTok - enjoying a huge jump in their fanbase in just a few days.

Some of their videos have racked up hundreds of thousands of views, with one of them even reaching the one million mark.

The content ranges from deals that the store, which has been operating from 1877, is offering - to blooper reels.

And the shop's unique way of plugging their products is certainly paying off.

A comment under one of the videos from a TikTok user reads: "Thank you for making such wholesome, lovely content. You absolutely deserve it."

Wardens of Newtownards Credit: Wardens of Newtownards/TikTok

You can watch the video here.

While under another video, one user posted: "I think this is one of the sweetest and funniest things I've seen."

Wardens of Newtownards staff member stars in one of the videos Credit: Wardens of Newtownards/TikTok

You can watch the video here.

The store's website says: "Wardens has become a landmark store in Newtownards due to how it excels in three main areas; personal customer service, the extensive range of high quality products on offer and its ability to change with the times."

Chairwoman and owner Helen Campbell said: “Customer service is what brings people here and what keeps them coming back.

"Not only have successive generations of Wardens run the business, but successive generations of customers have shopped here. What sets us apart is that we try to give extra special personal customer service.”

You can visit their TikTok account here.