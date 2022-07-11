Play Brightcove video

BONFIRES

Bonfires across Northern Ireland will be lit this evening as Twelfth celebrations get underway. They've been overshadowed by the death of father-of-two John Steele over the weekend after falling off a bonfire in Larne.

Last night a vigil was held for Mr Steele and the Antiville bonfire was dismantled.

BELFAST CITY CENTRE

A man in his 30s has been left with serious facial injuries after being found unconscious in Belfast city centre on Saturday night. It happened in the Castle Street area shortly before 11 o'clock. A 26-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and theft.

ECONOMY

The Northern Ireland economy is losing momentum as high prices and falling confidence hit business performance. That's according to the latest Ulster Bank survey.

It suggests that manufacturing, construction, retail and other services all saw a drop in business activity last month.

FOOTBALL

Northern Ireland's women continue their Euro 2022 campaign this evening as Kenny Shiels' side take on Austria at 5pm in Southampton. Northern Ireland are without key striker Simone Magill will miss the rest of the tournament with a knee injury.