The South Tyrone town of Castlecaufield welcomed 40,0000 spectators to watch the Twelfth of July parade this morning.

The town last hosted the celebration in 2013 and was due to host again in 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic they had to wait until today.

Upwards of 70 lodges and 50 bands took part compromising of silver, accordion, pipe and flute bands.