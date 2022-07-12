Annual Twelfth of July parade returns to Ballymena

Play Brightcove video

27 lodges and 15 bands took part in Ballymena's Twelfth of July celebrations today.

The town along with Belfast are the only places to have a parade every year.

This year the parade was hosted by members of Kellswater LOL No. 453 and Kellswater Flute Band, who are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year.

The same band led the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s Northern Ireland Centennial Parade from Stormont to Belfast City Hall earlier this year.

Two lodges from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and two junior lodges were also in attendance in the County Antrim town.