Play Brightcove video

The UUP leader Doug Beattie branded sectarian and misogynistic slogans placed on a bonfire as "utterly disgraceful".

The pyre at Cregagh was highlighted on social media after sectarian and misogynistic slogans were placed on it.

There were also election posters. Police, on Tuesday, said they had received a number of complaints of material placed at bonfires around NI and were continuing to work to determine if a crime has been investigated.

A number of political parties have reported the placing of the materials to the PSNI. Representatives from Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and People Before Profit all condemned the actions with some calling for unionist politicians to act.

The SDLP's Paul Doherty had his election poster placed on a bonfire. He said it would not deter him from working for all in the community.

"This is not a promotion of culture," he told UTV, "this is a promotion of sectarian hate.

"There is no place for it in our society."

He urged those responsible to "move away" from what they were doing and to help work together to move forward.

East Belfast MLA David Brooks said the actions of some did not represent the whole community.

"There is no place in our culture for the pathetic scrawled messages placed on the Cregagh bonfire this evening," he said in a tweet on Monday.

"We are a proud community, proud of our culture and traditions. These images do nothing to further our cause."This does not represent the good people of the Cregagh."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.