Play Brightcove video

The County Fermanagh Twelfth of July demonstration took place in Enniskillen this year.

The Fermanagh parade encompasses the entire county with Brethren taking part from Newtownbutler, Lisbellaw, Brookeborough, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen, Ballinamallard, Kinawley, Glenawley, Lisnarick, Pettigo, Magheraboy, Church Hill, Maguiresbridge, Garrison and Tempo districts.

The Sisters of Women’s Districts 1, 2 and 3, Junior Lodges from South Fermanagh, Brookeborough, Maguiresbridge, Ballinamallard and South Fermanagh Junior Girls Lodge were also on parade.

Enniskillen also hosted visiting lodges from the Republic of Ireland, representing Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan and their bands.

The parade, was led by Maguiresbridge District Officers and Maguiresbridge Silver Band.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.