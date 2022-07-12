Play Brightcove video

A Northern Ireland nurse travelled to London on Tuesday to meet the Queen for a presentation of the George Cross to NHS workers.

Her Majesty arrived at Windsor Castle to present the accolade, which recognises the NHS for its "courage, compassion and dedication" during the pandemic.

Joanna Hogg is the Senior Sister for Covid-19 in the Belfast Trust.

She received the first Coronavirus vaccine in Northern Ireland and said it's the "honour of her life" to accept the George Cross.

Joanna told UTV: "The Saint George Cross medal is the highest honour that can be given to a civilian or organisation outside of the military and her Majesty has done us the honour of presenting this to each health and social care trust through England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

She added: "It's the honour of my lifetime to represent all of my colleagues across my health and social care family, from nurses, midwives, doctors, porters, pharmacists, domestics, admin, I could name all of the specialties but each and every specialty and person who works across health and social care."

Health Minister Robin Swann wrote to all health and social care staff thanking them for the important work they do and congratulating them on the award.

The award of the George Cross by the Queen is made on the advice of the George Cross Committee and the Prime Minister, and this marks only the third occasion on which it has been awarded to a collective body, country or organisation, rather than an individual.

In a message sent on Windsor Castle-headed paper last July, on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS' foundation, the Queen wrote: "It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.

"This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

"Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

"You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation."

