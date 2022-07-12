Thousands of Orange men have taken part in annual Twelfth of July celebrations across Northern Ireland.

Tuesday's celebrations marked the return to normal festivities after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of parades accompanied by loyalist marching bands took place in cities, towns and villages across the region.

In 2020 parades were cancelled to comply with lockdown restrictions and the celebrations took place on a smaller scale in 2021 before returning to normal on Tuesday.

It is thought around 10,000 orange men marched in the Belfast parade alone, with an estimated half a million expected to take part and spectate throughout NI.

Head of the Orange Order, Edward Stevenson said it had been a "wonderful" occasion.

"It's hard to believe that it is three years since we have gathered properly as an Orange family for our traditional Twelfth of July celebrations," the grand master said.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone here today, whether taking part or watching, it is really good to be back!

"It was wonderful to parade today through the streets packed with spectators as we made our way to the demonstration field."

