Commonwealth Games organisers have barred Northern Irish sprinter Leon Reid from participating at the games following a security risk assessment.

The 2018 medalist was selected to take part in the 200m event in Birmingham next month.

The 27-year-old was found guilty earlier this year for allowing his flat to be used to produce crack cocaine.

Reid received a suspended sentence in February and ordered to carryout 220 hours of unpaid work by the Bristol Crown Court.

In a statement CGNI (Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland) said it was "disappointed to confirm that track athlete Leon Reid has been denied entry to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games following a Security Risk"

"Leon had been selected by CGNI and had been entered into the 200m event prior to the 29th of June deadline. Notification was subsequently received from the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee that he would not be allowed to participate."

"Commonwealth Games NI is currently seeking clarity on any potential appeal mechanism, and the athlete has been offered well-being support as he deals with this news."