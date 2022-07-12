A man has been arrested following an incident which saw a bin hurled at a band as it paraded through Belfast.

A social media post has gone viral showing an altercation taking place between a resident in the Holyland area and the band.

In the footage a man can be seen coming out of a home, which has an Irish Tricolour hung out a window, before he throws a bin at the band.

Police seize a bin in the Holyland area after incident during band parade.

He is then surrounded by the band and a window of the home is smashed with another bin.

Orange officials can be seen intervening to stop the incident escalating and usher the band away.

Police said they had arrested a man on suspicion of "a range of offences including assault and disorderly behaviour" in the Agincourt Avenue area of Belfast on Tuesday morning.

In a statement Belfast District Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones added: "We are aware of footage circulating online involving a number of parties in the Agincourt Avenue area of South Belfast.

"We have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of a range of offences including assault and disorderly behaviour."

"Detectives are currently investigating other potential offences and persons."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.