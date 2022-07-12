PSNI praise "safest and most peaceful" Twelfth of July in recent memory

PSNI say this year's Twelfth of July celebrations were one of the "safest and most peaceful" in recent times.

Police made eight arrests in connection to events surrounding the celebrations while they are i nvestigating a small number of potential breaches of Parades Commission determinations.

Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Bobby Singleton, said: “Today, in what is one of the busiest days of the year for policing in Northern Ireland, the Police Service had over 2,500 police officers and staff working with local communities and partners to facilitate almost 600 parades.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all those involved for their help in making this one of the safest and most peaceful 12th July events in recent memory.”