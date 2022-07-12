Play Brightcove video

The Orange Order returned to its roots in Armagh for 2022's biggest Twelfth demonstration.

It was the largest gathering of the day.

The day began in quiet reflection with wreaths laid to remember those from the Order who lost their lives in the Troubles.

Eleven District Lodges were on parade with 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 members taking part. They were joined by ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.

This parade was broadcast live on GB News.

It was expected to attract upwards of 20,000 spectators, including some from across the border.

The Belfast parade

