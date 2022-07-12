Play Brightcove video

Belfast was the longest parade in Northern Ireland with around 10,000 Orange Order members taking part and many more lining the six-mile route.

The parade passed through the city from Clifton Street, to the cenotaph at City Hall where a wreath was laid and then progressed on to the field at Barnett Demesne.

County Grand Master Spencer Beattie said: "In 2020 we were cancelled because of Covid, so this is the first time back on the street in our full parade," he said.

"We've had various smaller parades over the last couple of years, reduced down because of Covid, but it's great to be back in full swing again.

"It's just great to get everyone back out again. You'll have noticed from the number of bonfires that were about last night that everybody is coming back into the spirit of the Twelfth of July again.

"It's immeasurable how many spectators you have at the side of the road; that's where you see the tourist part of it, in the city centre.

"People are just happy to be getting back into a traditional Twelfth of July. We understood the reasons why we had to reduce the size of the parade - we had to keep people at home in 2020 - last year we reduced and spread about the city to reduce the crowds.

"But now we have got the full parade back on the road, people are out with smiles and enjoying themselves."

