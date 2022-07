Play Brightcove video

After 54 years since the town last hosted the Twelfth, hundreds turned out to watch the celebrations in Greyabbey.

The town was set to host the event in 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic it didn't take place until now.

The parade was led by the villages brethren who's lodge was founded in 1865.

Over 40 lodges, 30 bands, three ladies lodges and four junior lodges participated in the celebrations.