Twelfth of July celebrations return to Limavady

The Twelfth of July parade was cancelled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic but it returned to the town today.

Brethren of the 15 Lodges, Ladies Lodge, Junior Lodges and 11 Bands from Limavady District welcomed visiting brethren, sisters and bands from Coleraine and Macosquin Districts, as well as the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge comprising of three Districts from Londonderry, Cumber Claudy and East Donegal.

There was also representation from Scotland.

Lesser spotted accordion bands along with flute bands took part in the procession.