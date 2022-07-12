BONFIRES

Around two hundred and fifty bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland last night in the run up to the annual Twelth of July celebrations.

The PSNI said it is investigating reports of flags, emblems and effigies being burned to determine whether crimes have been committed.

The fire and rescue service say they responded to 35 bonfire related incidents overnight which is a 12 per cent decrease on last year.

LARNE

The bonfire at Craigyhill near Larne was lit in dedication to John Steele who died after falling from the Antiville bonfire on Saturday evening.

The father of two's funeral will take place on Thursday.

TWELFTH

The Orange Order says it expects half a million people to be on the streets later. Eighteen demonstrations will take place along with hundreds of smaller parades across Northern Ireland.

GEORGE CROSS

A nurse who received the first Covid vaccine here said it's an honour to accept the George Cross on behalf of her health colleagues. Sister Joanna Hogg was speaking ahead of the ceremony at Windsor Castle.

FOOTBALL

And, Northern Ireland's women's Euro hopes are over after they lost in Southampton. They lost 2-0 to Austria. Kenny Shiels' side will face England on Friday.

