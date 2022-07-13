Justice Minister Naomi Long was left sick after effigies of her and Sinn Fein leaders were hung from a bonfire in Carrickfergus and during a children's fun day.

The Alliance leader said she was accustomed to seeing her election posters on bonfires, but this represented a new level.

She said she would not share the images in public for fear of upsetting someone, however, she said the images of those posing beside the pyre would be shared with police.

"I honestly thought nothing could shock me anymore," she in a Twitter thread.

"I'm not sharing the images due to risk of distressing families who have lost loved ones by suicide. And because they are utterly sick. "I will, however, be sharing them and the pictures of the bonfire builders standing proudly in front of their creation with with the police."

There was condemnation on social media of the incident.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was "utterly vile".

"Hanging effigies on bonfires does not represent the union and unionist culture I believe in. Staying silent can not be an option."

Ms Long said effigies of her alongside Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald were hung from the bonfire at Glenfield.

"These were not last minute additions," she continued.

"There are photos of a children's 'fun day' taking place at this fire while our effigies were hanging on it. Some local businesses even sponsored it.

"What kind of parent would see that and think it's acceptable for their child to see?

"I felt physically sick at those photos - not just at the effigies but at the festering hatred and sectarianism they represent; hatred that not only persists in our community but is being passed on to the next generation as normal. "This has to stop. Our children deserve better."

Police have been asked for a response.

Ms Long's comments come after police began investigating messages on Eleventh night bonfires earlier in the week. On Wednesday police said they were working to determine if a crime had been committed.

A number of political parties reported the placing of various materials to the PSNI.

Representatives from Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and People Before Profit all condemned the actions with some calling for unionist politicians to act. East Belfast DUP MLA David Brooks said the actions of some did not represent the whole community. "There is no place in our culture for the pathetic scrawled messages placed on the Cregagh bonfire this evening," he said in a tweet on Monday. "We are a proud community, proud of our culture and traditions. These images do nothing to further our cause."This does not represent the good people of the Cregagh."

