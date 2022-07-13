Linfield booked their place in the second qualifying round of the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 extra-time win over Welsh Champions The New Saints.

The Blues trailed 1-0 from the first leg and struggled to find a leveller until late in stoppage time when captain Jamie Mulgrew rocketed home from 25 yards.

That forced the game to extra-time at Windsor Park. The momentum was with David Healy's side at that stage and grabbed the crucial goal four minutes into the first period of extra time.

Ethan Devine got on the end of a Chris McKee cross to slot him the winning goal.

The only downside for the Blues was the injury sustained by Joel Cooper late in extra time which could rule him out of next weeks clash with Norwegian champions FK Bodo/Glimt.