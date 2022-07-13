McIlroy chases 'Holy Grail' as he starts his Open Championship challenge

Play Brightcove video

Three-time Open Champion Bobby Jones famously said a player's career would not be complete without winning the Open Championship at the home of golf.

This week Rory McIlroy is seeking to get his hands on the Claret Jug for a second time at the 150th edition of the competition.

The Holywood golfer missed the Open the last time it was at St Andrews in 2015 when he injured himself playing football with friends in the buildup to the championship.

The world number two finds himself in red hot form this year, having finished in the top ten in all three majors so far this year along with victory at the Canadian Open.

"This is the holy grail of our sport. Not a lot of people are going to get that opportunity to achieve that, but that's what winning an Open at St Andrews is. It's one of the highest achievements that you can have in golf." said McIlroy.

The famous Old Course links will be a stern test for the world's best players this week as the weather conditions have resulted with hard fairways and firm greens.

McIlroy has been installed as the bookmakers favourite this week and he will tee up for his first round alongside Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.