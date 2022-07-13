Play Brightcove video

The first to arrive on the Foyle were the GoToBermuda and crew.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet has arrived in Londonderry, a full day ahead of schedule.

Eleven teams have taken on the challenge of a lifetime, battling challenging conditions in a 40,000 nautical mile race for glory around the globe.

Derry man Gerard Doherty and eight other non-professional sailors from Northern Ireland and the Republic are among those taking part.

Gerard said: "Doing the Clipper Race has made me appreciate everything I have in my life. Being at sea has been the longest I have been away from my family and two daughters.

"Derry is such a good stopover because each time, the people of Derry reach out and welcome the Clipper Race with an open heart, making everyone in the race feel welcome in the city."

Several of the Irish crew are sailing on board the Ha Long Bay, Vietnam entry, including Gerard, who is sailing over 15,000nm on Legs 6, 7 and 8 of the race.

This is the penultimate race of its circuit, dubbed The LegenDerry Finale, and the stopover in Derry is famous among the Clipper Race crew for the welcome that follows the arduous journey from New York.

The Clipper fleet will be a key feature of the Foyle Maritime Festival, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the city from July 20-24.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor Sandra Duffy said: "The fact that so many of the fleet are arriving in such a short space of time will really add to the excitement."

