Boris Johnson was urged to "apologise for his legacy in Northern Ireland" but insisted his Government's Northern Ireland Protocol Bill would "fix the problem of the protocol".

Alliance MP Stephen Farry was addressing MPs in the House of Commons during PMQs.

He said: "So, as the Prime Minister prepares to leave office shortly, will he apologise for his legacy in Northern Ireland, (in) which power sharing has collapsed, the Good Friday Agreement has been undermined and an unwanted Protocol Bill is being imposed upon the people and businesses of Northern Ireland and Anglo-Irish relations are in their worst state for 40 years."

Mr Johnson replied: "Well, no, Mr Speaker, because actually what we've got, and I know that every single one of the candidates will want to deliver this, is a Bill to fix the problem of the Protocol and I accept that there is a problem and I hope that the whole House will support it."

