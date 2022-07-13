Play Brightcove video

The McGuinness sisters are like a double act. They play together at Cliftonville Ladies and they've made history by becoming the first sisters to compete at a major tournament for Northern Ireland. They've both played in both games so far at the Euros. While the girls had a well earned day off two days before playing their final group game against England, Kirsty and Caitlin faced the media at their base at Stoneham Lane in Southampton. The jokes started from the mic check before the press conference began.

"Hello", Caitlin said into the microphone on the top table, "Is it me you're looking for?!" replied Kirsty into her mic. In a unique set up with the competitive siblings, their quickfire answers revealed a lot about their very different personalities.

