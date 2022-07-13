The Twelfth: Catch up with UTV's coverage of 2022 celebrations
For the first time since 2019, the Orange Order marks the return of the traditional Twelfth of July celebrations at venues across Northern Ireland.
In this programme, we'll be taking you to a number of demonstrations here, and across the border in Donegal.
