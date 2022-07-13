Play Brightcove video

PROTOCOL

MPs are once again set to debate the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in Westminster later today.

The controversial legislation which has reached committee stage, means amendments can be voted on.

The bill would give ministers the power to scrap parts of the post-Brexit deal between the UK and the EU.

PRIME MINISTER

Meanwhile, Conservative MPs will vote later for the eight contenders vying to replace Boris Johnson as balloting begins to find his successor.

They include Rishi Sunak and foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, who has had the responsibility of negotiating the Northern Ireland protocol.

SCARVA SHAM FIGHT

The Scarva Sham fight in county Armagh will return today after an two year absence due to the pandemic and organisers are expecting a record attendance.

The event will see a re-enactment of the battle between King Billy and King James.

TWELFTH

Meanwhile thousands turned out across Northern Ireland for the Twelfth of July parades.

Armagh saw the biggest parade with over fifty bands taking part.

FOYLE MARITIME FESTIVAL

And Clipper yachts are due to arrive in Londonderry today ahead of schedule for the Foyle Maritime Festival.

Sailors from Northern Ireland and the Republic will dock on the Foyle after a mammoth trip across the Atlantic.

It's set to take place from next Wednesday and it's expected to bring thousands of people to the city.

