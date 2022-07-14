Cost-of-living payments are beginning to roll out across the UK from Thursday.

The support package was put in place to provide help with the current rise in the cost of living and will consist of two payments.

The first, £326 will be made between July 14-31.

Stormont's Department of Communities said most of those eligible in Northern Ireland will receive a payment around July 20.

The second payment of £324 is due to be made in the autumn.

They are not taxable and will not affect any other benefits or tax credits.

The payments will be made to anyone entitled to the following benefits for any day in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022:

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA),

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA),

Income Support, Pension Credit and Universal Credit.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions over 8million UK households will benefit.

A Department for Communities spokesperson said: “As per the Department for Work and Pensions statement most of the first cost of living payments are being made between 14 and 31 July.

"These payments are being made in batches with local payments due to reach most customer accounts on 20 July.

"A small number of customers here may receive their payment before or after 20 July.”

