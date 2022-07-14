Billy Joe Burns' late goal gave Crusaders a 4-3 aggregate win over Bruno's Magpies at Seaview to set up a tie with Swiss side Basel.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg crusaders piled on the pressure early on, Paul Heatley and Ben Kennedy went close for the hosts, though Johnny Tuffey pulled off a smart stop to prevent them falling behind.

Heatley opened the scoring for the hosts on the half hour mark from close range after Billy Joe Burns was thwarted by the goalkeeper.

But Magpies levelled after beating the offside trap Kyle Casciaro slotted home shortly before half-time.

Into the second half and Crusaders searched for the goal that would level the tie, half time substitute Adam Lecky came close with a glancing header minutes into the second period while Kennedy again came close but his left footed effort went just wide.

But crusaders did get their goal, Jude Winchester firing home to level the tie once more.

The Crues looked the more likely at this stage and the pressure told, the ball fell to Billy Joe burns in the 93rd minute at the back list and he cannoned the ball in off the crossbar to give the north Belfast side a well earned win.

Larne's European journey came to an end as they lost 1-0 to Gibraltar's St Josephs. Julian Valarino grabbed the winner with ten minutes left on the clock.

Cliftonville lost out to Slovakian side DAC after a 3-0 Defeat at solitude to lose 5-1 on aggregate meanwhile Derry City fell to a 2-0 defeat in Riga.